DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gin Blossoms is coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater this summer.
The Decatur Park District announced the headliner will perform on Sept. 25. Tickets go on sale on March 13 at 10 a.m.
Devon email club members will get a chance to purchase tickets through a limited pre-sale on March 11.
Ticket pricing is below:
- Gin Blossoms VIP Meet & Greet Package - $129 (plus taxes & fees)
- General Admission Pit or Reserved Seating - $40 (plus taxes & fees)
- General Admission Terrace - $32 (plus taxes & fees)
- General Admission Lawn - $25 (plus taxes & fees)
The late 80s band grew to a huge following as the number one local music draw in Phoenix.
Their breakout record New Miserable Experience was where their rise to fame began. This album kept the band on the chart for almost 3 years with singles “Hey Jealousy,” “Allison Road,” Until I Fall Away,” “Mrs. Rita,” and “Found Out About You.” The crossover hits on New Miserable Experience played on 4 radio formats and, to date, have sold over 5 million records.