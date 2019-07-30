CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign restaurant has closed down after over two years of business in a local mall.
Giordano’s now has windows with white paper over them and locked doors Tuesday evening, The News-Gazette reports. The newspaper talked with Market Place Mall General Manager Dennis Robertson, who confirmed it closed when Monday came to and end.
He said future plans will come at a later date.
The restaurant was part of the Giordano’s Chicago-style pizza chain. It first opened at January 2017 under franchise owner Pete Nicol. It had 85 employees and was an anchor business in the Market Place Mall food court when it took over for Buca di Beppo, which had been open in the same place for four years and closed in January 2016.
Nicol did not immediately return requests for comment from The News-Gazette.
In total, Giordano’s in Champaign was open for 2-and-a-half years.