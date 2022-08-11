MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A girl who was reported missing in Macon County has been found safe. The Macon County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page that Kalen was found.
Previous story:
Macon County Sheriff's Deputies need help finding a girl last seen in the Harristown area.
According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, Kalen left her home voluntarily around 5:00 pm on August 10. Deputies believe she is endangered.
She was last seen wearing a blue Sangamon Valley shirt with white shorts. She is approximately 5'06" tall and weighs 110 pounds. Brown hair in a pony tail.
If anyone has information on her whereabouts call the Macon County Sheriff's Office at (217) 424-1311.
