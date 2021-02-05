DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Girl Scout cookie season is here and sales are already rolling in.
The organization started its annual cookie sale on Friday. All of the usual staples are back including Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and Caramel DeLites. This year, the Girls Scouts are bringing in a new contender for those sales — a French toast inspired cookie called "Toast-Yay."
But the benefits of the annual cookie sale go beyond everyone's taste buds. Girl Scouts learn life skills like goal setting and business operations. They also raise money for their troop and their own personal membership and camp fees. But the good doesn't stop there.
"Some girls even use the funds that they raise by selling cookies to do community service projects, which is an absolutely wonderful idea for all of us," said Kelly Day, COO of the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois. "We all win when girls are giving back to the communities we live in."
Girl Scouts will be selling the cookies at the usual storefronts — with COVID-19 precautions in place — and online with a special link given to each girl in the organization.
