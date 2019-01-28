DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's that time of the year again. The Girl Scouts of American will be doing their annual cookie sales.
In central Illinois dozens of troops have already kicked off their sales. Organizers with the Girl Scouts of American say, this time of year is when Girl Scouts go out into the community and not only represent the organization, but also engage in the community they live in.
"This is where the girls can come together in a girl friendly safe environment and learn all kinds of skill," explains C.J. Hinrichsen, Director of Project Sales for the Girl Scouts of America.
Girls apart of the organization learn all sorts of skills that prepare them for the future. Organizers says the girls learn goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Not only are the girls taking strides towards their future they are also getting rooted and involved in their community.
"They go out in the community like the Operation Cookie Share. They (the girls) will go out and will help older people, they will help with clean ups in the community," explains Hinrichsen.
The Girl Scouts of American is proud to support community members locally, but they also support community members serving. Operation Cookie Share is a program that helps send cookies to troops serving overseas. Since the program started in 2010, the Girl Scouts of America has provided over $1,000,000 dollars worth of cookies to military men and women.