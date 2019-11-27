(WAND) – The Girl Scouts sent out a tweet reminding parents not to force their daughters to give out hugs if they don’t want to.
The organization said it could open them to feel like they “owe” others such closeness later in life.
In 2017 the Girl Scouts launched their “She Doesn’t Owe Anyone a Hug. Not Even at the Holiday,” they sent out a reminder on Monday.
Forced affection = Not O.K. 👏https://t.co/E03lYFOuzD pic.twitter.com/rDxwUe3cnD— Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) November 25, 2019
Parents may find the act of telling their child to give a kiss or a hug to a relative to be a polite gesture, but that comes at the cost of them giving their consent.
“The notion of consent may seem very grown-up and like something that doesn’t pertain to children,” Girl Scouts’ developmental psychologist Dr. Andrea Bastiani Archibald said on the organization's website, “but the lessons girls learn when they’re young about setting physical boundaries and expecting them to be respected last a lifetime, and can influence how she feels about herself and her body as she gets older.”
Archibald also said a child should be able to make her own decisions about who to embrace. This can help make her feel more confident to say something if someone crosses the line.
The Girl Scouts say that, of course, this doesn't mean this is a license for the child to be rude. There are other ways to show love, affection or thankfulness without a hug or kiss.