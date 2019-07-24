DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Girl Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois launched 42 new badges for girls in grades K-12 to pursue.
The new badges are focused on STEM experiences. The organization said they are trying bridge the gap between STEM and how young girls interact with it. Kourtney Pygott is the Program Specialist with the Girl Scout of America of Central Illinois and said studies show as young as second grade girls are being taught that STEM is mainly for boys.
"We're really trying to change that narrative and get girls more involved in subjects like science, technology, engineering and math," explained Pygott.
Among the 42 new offerings are Outdoor High Adventure badges that will encourage girls to get into the outdoors. Girl Scouts of America also added a Cybersecurity badges, Coding for Good badge, and Space Science badges.
"We see that around 11 percent of girls in high school are involved in STEM, so we are really trying to get them more hands on with STEM and get them at experience," said Pygott.
In order to earn the badge, Pygott explained it changes by level. All of the badges are K-12, but tasks will be more advanced for older girls. One example Pygott gave was girls are required to talk with a STEM professional in the community to better understand their role.
"I think this really shows them that they have the potential to be in STEM," explained Pygott. "We find out later in life less than 25 percent of STEM jobs are held by women, so we need these girls to step up."
The girls involved in Girl Scouts of America can start earning the new badges now. Enrollment for the new membership year has begun, it officially starts Oct. 1. For more information about Girl Scouts of Central Illinois click here.