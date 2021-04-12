DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Girl Scouts of Illinois is hosting a series of Spring Glam events to give girls a chance to get a free formal dress and makeover as more events come up.
"As we know COVID-19 put a stop on last year, girls haven't had proms and dances," said Sonja Chargois, director of outreach for Girl Scouts of Central IL. Macy's partnered with the Girl Scouts for this event.
"Macy's donated their formal gowns...and so we had a great idea to put on a glam event so girls can have an opportunity this spring to get glammed up", Chargois said. The event was open to any girls from grades 6-12th, and lots of older girls showed up.
"I think that some people don't realize that prom dresses are really expensive. And also, whenever girls try on dresses, they get a lot more confident. So today, I've definitely seen girls that never dress up, get confidence and decide like what looks best on them what they think about all the dresses just in general," said Allie Shelling, a high school senior who is also a part of Young Leaders in Action in Decatur.
Makeup and hair was done by several local salons pitching in. Girl Scouts hopes this event will get older girls interested in joining but most importantly to feel beautiful.
"We want them to feel wonderful, especially that it's about them...most importantly, we want girls to know that beauty begins in their heart. But it does feel good to get prettied up every now and then," said Chargois.
Click HERE for a link to the Girl Scouts of Central IL's calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.