SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lots of summer camps across the country are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois are introducing virtual camps.
Camp Connect will let girls virtually interact with other campers, complete badge activities, spend time outdoors in their own backyards and neighborhoods, and "practice social distancing while sharing core Girl Scout values having fun."
GSCI Outdoor Program Manager Chloe Machula said, "These last few months have been difficult for most children, being isolated from school, friends, and the activities that connect them to the world. We have found a number of creative ways to keep girls socially and educationally engaged, ensuring they're learning new skills, actively working to be good stewards of the environment and creating fun and memorable experiences, even when the social climate has shifted."
The virtual camp will start Friday, May 29 with a virtual camp out where families can pitch a tent in the yard.
Girls will get to meet on Zoom with other campers and camp staff. They will get a box of activity supplies to use throughout the week. Boxes and activities will be tailored to each age group.
The first session will start June 8. Both Girl Scouts and non-Girl Scouts can participate, but space is limited.
THe cost is $50 per person per session. Financial assistance is available.
To get more information, click HERE.
