(WAND) – This year a new flavor Girl Scout flavor will be released.
The Girl Scouts confirmed in a blog post that they will release the new cookie called Lemon-Ups. The cookie will be added in select areas in 2020. They will also release new packaging for all cookies.
Lemon-Ups are described as “a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs.”
The Lemonades cookie will continue to be included in the cookie lineup.
Girl Scouts says the cookie program has inspired young girls to think like entrepreneurs, as they learn skills like money management, public speaking and decision-making.
That's why Girl Scouts' new Lemon-Ups are baked with special messages like "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator."
To shop Girl Scout cookies online, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.