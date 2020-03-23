CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An 8-year-old girl defied doctors and was able to celebrate her birthday.
Tenleigh Stokes was born eight weeks premature on March 23, 2013. After multiple doctor visits, doctors detected she had Thoracic Sufficiency Syndrome.
"It's a condition that doesn't allow her to breathe very well. So she has to have rods in her back and every few months she travels to Boston," said friend, Joe Schmitz.
Doctors said Tenleigh would only live until the age of three.
"We're glad she is still around," says Schmitz.
Each year, they have a big celebration for her but due to COVID-19, Tenleigh will be celebrating her birthday at her home.
"With people like Tenleigh, they're our future and we got to keep them safe and we do what we can to make sure that they get older," says Schmitz.
This year, Tenleigh is asking all of you to stay-at-home.
"Stay inside to protect people like me," says Tenleigh.
