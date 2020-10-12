SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Girls on the Run is an international nonprofit organization that educates girls about healthy lifestyles.
The executive director of Girls on the Run Central Illinois, Jennifer Sublett, said the after-school program empowers girls to become strong women.
"We have a specific curriculum that we take our girls through over the course of eight weeks," Sublett said. "The lessons are designed to improve their life skills, improve their confidence and then adding in the physical aspect."
Since 2010, Sublett said the organization has hosted a 5K twice a year.
"It's all the girls in the program completing their goal of running 3.1 miles," Sublett said. "The joy and satisfaction they give each other, it's really an amazing event. We would've had about 1,400 runners at a 5K in May, and obviously we couldn't do that."
According to Sublett, this is the first year the organization has had to switch it up because COVID-19 has changed a lot, like how organizations have to fundraise.
"We are looking for new ways to raise money during the times of COVID," Sublett said. "A lot of our in-person events have had to be canceled."
The owner of Kona Ice in Springfield, Tonya Goodroe, said COVID-19 has also changed the way food establishments have to operate.
"COVID has affected us all, especially all the food trucks," Goodroe said.
But in tough times, people and organizations are working together to stay afloat.
"We typically have a large 5K event at the end of each season, and the Kona trucks and food trucks have always been a part of that," Sublett said. "We thought this was another way we could raise some money and have a good time."
During the week of Oct. 12, several area food trucks parked outside of White Oaks Mall to raise money, not only for their establishments, but for Girls on the Run.
"It's part of our franchise," Goodroe said. "We have given over $82 million over the last 11 years as a franchise."
Goodroe said she knows personally just how much of an impact Girls on the Run can have.
"My daughter, who is now a freshman in high school, started with Girls on the Run and participated running the 5K," Goodroe said. "Through their program, she's now a cross country runner. I owe a lot of what she's felt and learned to them."
Ten percent of all the food sales from the food trucks will go to Girls on the Run. Anyone can sign up to participate in their virtual 5K on Nov. 7 by clicking HERE.
