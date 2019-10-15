CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - After an ATV accident claimed the life of 14-year-old Kloe Weiss last September her family decided a way to honor her life was by doing what she loved, giving back.
Kloe Weiss was a freshman at Clinton High School. She was known for her bubbly personality and always putting a smile on people's faces.
"Regardless of what kind of day she was having, you wouldn't know because she was always smiling," said Kloe's mother, Brooke Weiss.
Kloe was known as the pineapple princess. She got the nickname from the office staff while working in the junior high school office.
"Kloe and her best friend loved pineapples," Brooke said.
The 14-year-old was also known for giving back. Brooke recalls the summer of 2018 Kloe approached her with the idea of collecting and buying toys for kids in need.
"Her piece to that was she was going to dress up as an elf and give away toys at Christmas."
Generosity wasn't uncommon for Kloe, her mother said. Kloe was always wanting to give back, she even wanted to be a nurse when she got older.
"I think she always saw our family doing it (giving back) and I think she liked that she could help others," explained Brooke.
However, before Kloe could put on her elf suit and hand out toys, her life was cut short after an ATV accident in September 2018. Her family was devastated and heart-broken, but they knew the one way they could remember and honor Kloe was by continuing to give back in her name.
"She would be so proud," Brooke said. "She had a mission and passion, and we would continue to do it."
The Weiss Family started a not-for-profit called 'Kloe's Giving Heart'. They collect new toys for organizations in the area and give them to kids in need.
"It's part of my grieving process," Brooke explained. "I know that Kloe's with me every time I do it."
New toys can be dropped off a The Wagon Wheel Pumpkin Farm in Clinton or Circle H Western Story in Wapella. Monetary donations can be donated as well. For more information and ways to contact the Weiss Family click here.