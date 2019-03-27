Giving back to our Veterans

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana Post 71 American Legion Auxiliary held a lunch for all those who have served our country.
This is in an effort to give back to those who need a smile on their faces.
"Every third Wednesday we bring a lunch to the veterans. We just like to hang out and talk to them about their experiences," said president of American Legion Genna Attebery.
As a result, meeting and uniting has started a larger conversation.
"There's a lot of different needs. You can talk about education benefits, you can talk about services (or) claims and disability claims," she said.
Whether they wanted to pursue a higher education, know their benefits or figure out what is next, this lunch helped bring veterans together.