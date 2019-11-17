DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - It's once again the time of giving and one fence in Danville is changing lives this holiday season.
The Danville Area Chapter of Credit Unions set up its Giving Fence yesterday. Their slogan being, "Take what you need, leave what you can."
Members of the community can go to 101 W. Main St. to donate any type of winter items such as coats, hats, gloves and scarves.
Visitors are asked to put their items in a plastic bag and pin it to the fence to help people stay warm this holiday season with the items they need.