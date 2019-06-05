SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Summit of Hope was held to help newly-released inmates transition back into their communities.
The Illinois Department of Corrections hosted a re-entry fair for over 500 parolees and probationers at the Orr Building in Springfield.
Dominique Davis says she is thankful this type of event is offered in her community.
"People don't know how to ask for help, and they live life blindly, saying I have to do this on my own," Davis said. "So many programs are out there to help."
Attendees were able to receive access to free health screenings and substance abuse counseling. More than 60 vendors were at the summit, with information on how to secure housing, open a bank account and even how to build a resume.
"It's not about what you do, it's how you do it," Davis said. "You can't let a felony hold you back for the rest of your life."
Davis says, in prison, it's easy to lose touch with reality. Now, she wants to pursue a college degree and live a life free of crime.
"I had to prepare myself for the outside world. I might have been in prison, but I made it. I overcame it," Davis said. "It's not called Summit of Hope for no reason, because they do give you hope."
The Summit of Hope has been held at the Capitol every summer for the past five years.