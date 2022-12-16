SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Americans throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving to New Year’s than they do the rest of the year, according to a Stanford University study.
If you want to reduce your waste, you can try ‘giving greener’ this holiday season.
Owner of Springfield Vintage, Linda Renehan, says you can always give a vintage or secondhand item as a gift.
“We’ve realized how much abundance we have and how much is going to waste. So, secondhand presents, things, and lifestyle is really growing fast as this point,” she said.
It’s not only good for the planet, but it also shows you put a little extra thought into selecting a unique item for your loved one.
“There are those people who love bar ware. You could go to the store and get one or come in and get a [decades] old set of glasses. They have a little more style and class and you’ve thought about it more,” said Renehan.
Giving thoughtfully and not impulsively can also cut down on trash and how many items are put in the donation pile.
The owner of The Keep Shop in Springfield, Ami Shelton, recommends taking an extra moment and selecting a gift you know your loved one will use.
“Most people understand they have a lot of stuff in their homes and a lot of clutter. So, give mindfully. Find gifts that are consumable or things that people will actually use. Just give thoughtfully based on what you know about the person,” she said.
If you don’t know the recipient that well, pick something consumable.
“Find something they can consume like a gift of food or sourdough starters,” Shelton added.
The Keep Shop is an eco-friendly store and refillery.
Customers can bring their own containers and refill staples like soap and laundry detergent, which cuts down on plastic trash.
Shelton says reducing your waste isn’t about big sweeping changes but rather about making little swaps when possible.
For example, swapping wrapping paper for a reusable tote or tin.
