SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Glenarm man killed in a crash near Chatham over the weekend has been identified.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 27-year-old Craig Fuchs died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred on Palm Road near Chatham late Saturday evening.
Fuchs was pronounced dead by investigators at the crash scene.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office.
