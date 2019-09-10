(WAND) - Udi's Classic Hamburger Buns have been recalled, because the product may contain plastic.
Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling about 2,200 cases of the gluten-free buns. The products may contain small pieces of white plastic.
The company discovered the issue which happened when a dough scraper was inadvertently incorporated into the production process for a small amount of the product.
No other Udi's or Conagra Brands products are impacted by this recall.
People who have purchased this product are told not to eat it and to either throw it away or return it to the store where they bought it.
No injuries or illnesses have been connected to this issue.