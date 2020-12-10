PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A $150,000 Business Interruption Grant has been awarded to Peoria Charter Coach.
The company has struggled to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, which financially hurt the travel industry. The funding is coming from the state of Illinois.
Owner Bill Winkler had said his business was getting ready to close forever, as sales dropped by 93% and 100 employees had to be laid off, according to NBC affiliate WEEK. He called the grant a "godsend" and added it will help the company survive until March of 2021.
Winkler added he's been fighting for federal government relief as well.
"I thank the state of Illinois for listening to me, for caring, and for making it happen, because since the Governor's executive order, my company has suffered dramatically," he said
