CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A GoFundMe account set up to raise money for the family of a fallen Champaign police officer has passed $30,000 raised.
The public can click here to access the fundraiser for the family of Chris Oberheim. It was created Friday morning and had amassed over $13,000 just five hours later. As of 7:40 p.m. Friday, the fundraiser had passed $30,000.
A new goal of $40,000 has been set on the page.
Oberheim was killed on the morning of May 19, when he and another officer responded to a Champaign domestic disturbance. The suspected shooter, 24-year-old Darion Lafayette, was also killed, and the other officer is expected to survive.
Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.
