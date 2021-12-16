DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gold coins were given to the Salvation Army as part of its holiday donation drive in Decatur!
An anonymous donor gave the coins at Blain's Farm and Fleet, located at 1191 W. South Side Drive in Decatur. Donations like this make a real difference in the community, and the Salvation Army said it's a sign the season of giving is still very much alive.
"It excites us. You know, it keeps us going," said Kenesa Dabela of the Salvation Army of Decatur. "Every time we start the kettle season, we keep looking for those gold coins because it's become a tradition throughout the United States, you know, people dropping gold coins. Here in Decatur, for the past several years, we've been receiving gold coins."
The Salvation Army has reached 83 percent of its overall Christmas campaign goal. As of Dec. 16, you still have eight more days to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.