(WAND) — On April 28, 2023, General Mills voluntarily issued a nationwide recall of 2-pound, 5-pound, and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached and Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with “Better if Used By” dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The recalled products include the following Package Universal Product Codes (UPC):
Recalled Product
Package UPC
Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb bag)
000-16000-19610
Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (10 lb bag)
000-16000-19580
Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour (2 lb bag)
000-16000-10710
Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb bag)
000-16000-10610
Other types of Gold Medal Flour have not been affected by the recall.
The CDC Advises consumers to take the following actions:
- Do not use any recalled flour. Throw it away or return it to where you bought it.
- If you stored recalled flour in another container, throw the flour away and wash the container thoroughly with warm water and soap before using it again.
- Bake
- Always bake or cook food made with any brand of raw flour, like cookie dough
- Follow the recipe or package instructions for cooking or baking flour that hasn’t been recalled. Use the temperature and cooking time given in the recipe or instructions.
- Buy heat-treated flour to use in recipes for homemade playdough.
- Clean
- Wash any bowls, utensils, and surfaces that touched raw flour with warm water and soap.
- Wash your hands with warm water and soap before and after using raw flour.
- Separate
- Keep raw flour, dough, and batter separate from foods that won’t be cooked.
- Call a healthcare provider right away if you or your child have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhea
- So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
- Signs of dehydration, such as:
- Not peeing much
- Dry mouth and throat
- Feeling dizzy when standing up
Healthy persons infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pains. The CDC estimates there are 1.2 million cases annually in the U.S. Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.
