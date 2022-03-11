(WAND)- Applications for the Golden Apples Scholars Program are being accepted from now until April 1.
The Golden Apple's Scholars program targets high school seniors and freshman and sophomore college students, wanting to further their career in education.
The program provides tuition assistance, classroom teaching experience, job placement support, and mentoring throughout every step of their journey to become a full-time teacher.
While the goal of the Accelerators program is to get teachers into the classroom quickly, the Scholars program is designed to build a pipeline of highly effective teachers in Illinois' schools of need.
According to a recent report released by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents, 88% of school districts statewide report having a teacher shortage problem in 2021, up from 77% in 2020.
The program is designed to remove barriers that exist to entering the teaching profession and serve as a support system once they are in the classroom.
