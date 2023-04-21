DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Golden Fox Brewing, LLC is participating this year in a national beer collaboration with StacheStrong.
The campaign kicks off in Spring and over 350 unique craft breweries have participated to date, which helps raise vital funds and much needed awareness for brain cancer research.
According to Golden Fox, participating breweries will raise money through sales of their specialty beer and each brewery will have a unique recipe.
Golden Fox will be featuring their own #BrewStacheStrong beer, a 4.6% ABV Belgian Abbey.
The #BrewStacheStrong selection is in tribute to owner Jim Fox’s wife’s best friend of over 43 years that is currently battling Glioblastoma.
“Being in a position to not only provide hope for families and patients diagnosed with brain cancer, but also serve as a catalyst for change by collaborating with Golden Fox Brewing, LLC to raise significant funds and awareness for brain cancer research is something I’m truly passionate about,” said Colin Gerner, President and Co-Founder of StacheStrong.
