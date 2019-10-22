DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Golden K is donating money to help fund the Elementary Basketball program in partnership with Decatur Public School District #61.
A check presentation is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, October 22 at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center.
The Golden K contributes nearly $5,000 annually to help fund Elementary Basketball.
About 200 sixth graders from Decatur Public Schools take part in the after-school program.
Funds from Golden K are used to provide court time on full-sized courts with spectator seating for each game, referees, scorekeepers, scoreboards, scorebooks, basketballs, and more.