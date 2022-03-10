DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Gaming Board issued a preliminary finding of suitability allowing the Golden Nugget casino in Danville to move forward.
The finding was issued Thursday following a public presentation demonstrating that the casino presented by Danville Development, LLC meets all preliminary requirements and qualifications for Board licensure.
This puts the Golden Nugget Danville casino one step closer to being granted a gaming license in the State of Illinois.
“We are thrilled! This is a major step in getting this project off the ground. We are pleased that the gaming board has recognized this project as viable and that it has met all the essential requirements. We are looking forward to becoming part of the amazing Danville community," said James A. Wilmot, President Danville Development, LLC.
“The issuance of suitability for the Golden Nugget Danville Casino is momentous for Danville and Vermilion County. Golden Nugget and Wilmorite have established world-renowned casinos around the country and we are ecstatic that they are investing in Danville. This means not only millions of dollars in revenue for the City, but hundreds of good paying jobs, additional patronage of our local businesses, quality entertainment, and much needed restaurants, all of which will improve the quality of life for our people," Mayor Ricky Williams, Jr. added.
