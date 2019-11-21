SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two charities will benefit from a Springfield golf event’s efforts to raise money.
The beneficiaries of the 2019 Horace Mann Charity Golf Classic, the Springfield Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) and Central Illinois Foodbank, will each get half of $49,000 raised through the event. Horace Mann President and CEO Marita Zuraitis presented checks for $24,500 to each group.
“These two organizations directly impact educators,” Zuraitis said. “The Foundation (helps) through teacher grants and supporting education in the classroom, and the Foodbank with healthy food for students, helping them to be more focused on learning.”
SPSF funds will be focused on classroom technology.
“The Foundation continues to find different ways to help make a difference for Springfield educators,” said SPSF President Beth Moore. “It’s support from companies like Horace Mann that allows us to offer our educators various grants to impact learning.”
“We feel very blessed to have a community partner like Horace Mann that understands the importance of providing students healthy foods,” said Central Illinois Foodbank Executive Director Pam Molitoris. “This donation will help us continue to grow our Kids Healthy Distribution Program, providing students with nutritious food to take home each week.”