CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - GoMAD is a program stemming from First Followers that assists recently incarcerated residents with their re-entry into society.
The program' main focus is to help the residents find jobs through construction training and education.
Founder, Marlon Mitchell explains how their door is always open for those in need.
“Drop-in. We have a drop-in center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 o'clock to 5 o'clock. We’re always down here just to provide services to individuals looking for service.” said Mitchell.
They make it easy for those that are in need, find work. They partner with certain employers or you can work with construction within First Followers.
One construction supervisor explained how grateful he is that GoMAD was there to make things easier for him.
“Man, its’s just you know you can’t put a price on it. You don’t know how grateful you are until you get past where you been and see where you are now and realize man, they really helped me get to where I am.” stated Building Construction Supervisor, Coreyon Mallory.
To find more information about GoMAD, visit: firstfollowersreentry.com
