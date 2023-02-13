DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Goo Goo Dolls are coming to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
The Goo Goo Dolls, The Big Night Out Tour, with Fritz and the Tantrums are coming to perform September 24.
The show is not included in the 2023 season ticket package.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m.
VIP packages are also available.
Ticket pricing;
Standard Pit - $123
Reserved - $123
Terrace - $83
Lawn - $43
(Plus applicable fees)
