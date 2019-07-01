FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Good's Furniture in Forsyth is closing after 63 years in business.
The locally owned and operated store has been run by three generations of the family.
The owner, Tim Druessel, is retiring.
Druessel has owned Good's since 2004. He is the grandson of founder Al Good.
"My family and I are grateful for the support of customers and friends in the community for many decades, and I am looking forward to retirement to spend more time with family and friends, travel and hobbies," said Druessel.
The storewide liquidation sale opens to the public on Thursday, July 4, at 1360 Koester Dr., across from Hickory Point Mall and next to Best Buy.
The entire inventory will be marked down to sell quickly.
Major discounts on furniture and mattresses include brands such as Flexsteel, La-Z-Boy, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Spring Air, Chromecraft Revington, Vaughn-Bassett and American Heartland. The sale includes Howard Miller clocks and a beautiful rug gallery offering savings of 65% and more on heirloom-quality, handmade rugs that will elevate any room.
Good's Furniture began in Downtown Decatur in 1956 at 237 N. Main at the current location of Sol Bistro.
The business expanded with a second location in the Hickory Point Mall later, and in 2002 both locations consolidated to a former Heilig Meyers location where Good's operates today.