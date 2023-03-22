Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Good Samaritan Inn serves meals to those in need 365 days a year.
On Wednesday the Inn prepared 320 office lunches for the business community and the Decatur Police Department as part of a fundraiser.
“Our office lunches are a great way to get our food out into the community and engage the community in a really fun way,” said Executive Director Nicky Besser. “We raise a few dollars but it is also a really cool opportunity for local businesses to give back. So they’re giving some money to us for the lunches and then they’re donating those lunches to other places."
The Decatur Police Department benefited from the lunches. Fifty lunches were delivered to the department located on South Side Drive in Decatur.
