DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur has launched Do Good Donuts.
The Good Samaritan Inn's kitchen is busy with workers frying up fresh donuts every Friday morning. Do Good Donuts started when Executive Director Nicky Besser noticed that Decatur was "donut undeserved".
"It started as a dream driving past the old Herold's or Golden Glaze. You know, I grew up here and it was a part of growing up here," she shared.
Besser said the Good Samaritan Inn is always looking for ways to increase the organization's funds and provide jobs. Besser believes the donut sales can help provide funding for current and future programming.
"The dream, the 3-5 year plan, is for the donuts to take off and open a stand-alone shop."
Currently, the donuts are pre-order only for pick-up on Fridays. Orders must be placed the Thursday before 2 p.m. Besser said they've already filled up their order for the next few weeks, but she will open ordering through March. Assortments are available by the dozen or half dozen with a variety of flavors.
Orders can be placed online using this link.
Donuts will be ready for pick-up on Fridays around 10 a.m. and the Good Samaritan Inn will deliver them within 10 miles for $5 or free if the order is 4 or more dozen.
Call 217-429-1455 or email director@goodsaminn.org for questions.
