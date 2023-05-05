DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Good Samaritan Inn will celebrate 40 years of service in style at their Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday.
Hosted at the 1912 Barn, the event will feature Kentucky fare provided by the Good Samaritan, a silent auction, open bar, live music, and lawn games including bags, croquet, lawn golf, horseshoes, bocce ball, and more.
A contest will be held for the most fabulous hat with the winner receiving a hat from Pat's Hats.
WAND's Dawn Sterling will be emceeing the event.
Memorabilia from central Illinois jockey John L. Rotz will also be on display. Rotz was born in Niantic and raced from 1953-1973.
Tickets are nearly sold out but some are still available through the Good Samaritan Inn's website.
