MACON COUNTY (WAND)- The Good Samaritan served up some St. Patrick's Day meals to local businesses, first responders and other social services.
The Good Sam offered Irish Stew this St. Patrick's Day for its first Office Lunch of the year, with proceeds feeding hungry children and families 365 days a year.
Offices purchased meals for $10 each selecting from a menu featuring both a beef and vegetarian Irish stew in honor of St. Patrick's Day, served in microwave-safe containers donated by La Gondola in case of leftovers.
"The most fun aspect of the event is all of the gifted lunches, whether it's a business providing for their employees, or people donating lunch to other offices," says Executive Director Nicky Besser.
As more Macon County residents face food insecurity, Good Samaritan Inn's Noon Meal program not only nourishes diners but also helps them save money for necessities including rent, childcare, and utilities. "It helps - I have a huge family so my power bill is always high," says Tonya, who frequents the lunch program. "It helps me pay my phone bill monthly," adds Branson, another patron.
If you missed out this time there is another lunch scheduled for October 6th, 2022. Contact Nicky Besser, Executive Director, at 217-429-1455 or director@goodsaminn.org or visit www.GoodSamaritanInn.org.
