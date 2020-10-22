CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was taken away by ambulance after her car rolled into a pond in Champaign.
It happened near the intersection of Interstate Drive and Neil Street behind the Ashland Farms neighborhood Thursday morning.
The female driver was inside the car when it went into the lake, but was able to get out as it was about to sink. The woman could not swim. A man and two women who witnessed the crash helped rescue her.
She was taken away in an ambulance as a precaution.
Divers went in to hook the car and are currently working to tow it out of the pond.
