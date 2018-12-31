DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) Topics from sports to politics were among those most searched on Google in 2018.
Trend experts say World Cup soccer was the most-searched topic, both in the U.S. and around the world.
“The number one spot for U.S. Sports Teams was the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they got smoked in the NBA finals, swept by the Golden State Warriors, so to see them take the top spot was a little shocking as well,” said Google search trends expert Justin Burr.
Pop culture fans searched for subjects both old and new, Burr said.
“The number one movie was Black Panther, and that actually was the only movie to make its way to the top-trending searches overall,” Burr said. “In terms of a song, the top one was a throwback, Bohemian Rhapsody, but no shock there because the new movie out called Bohemian Rhapsody about Queen and their contributions to music aided them a bit.”
Users also searched for information about current events, including details about hurricanes, information on how to vote and news about Mega Millions.