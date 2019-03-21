(WAND) - Florida is known online for having some pretty outrageous news stories.
Now, something called the "Florida Challenge," is taking the internet by storm.
It seems to have first been popularized from a Tumblr post last week.
How does it work?
People are asked to Google "Florida man," followed by your birthday. For example, "Florida man March 21."
Then, they are sharing the news headlines that pop up from the search.
The results range from tragic to outlandish.
Headlines such as "Florida man asks sheriff's office to test some 'bad' meth" to "Florida woman claims cocaine flew into purse on a windy day."
So, what's your "Florida man" story?