Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Republican lawmakers called for a temporary halt to the states automatic voter registration system (AVR) until glitches can be fixed.
In December, counties were being notified of possible registrations of non-citizen voters as the result of an error at the Illinois Secretary of States office. In just a handful of cases statewide those non-citizens were added to voter rolls with some possibly voting.
Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner told WAND News on Tuesday he was alerted to seven possible individuals that may be on his voter rolls but he says only one actually went to the polls. However, Tanner says that individual may actually be a U.S. citizen while some of the remaining individuals may also be citizens.
Congressman Rodney Davis says he will hold a congressional listening session to discuss the problems. He has invited the Secretary of State and the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Early and absentee voting starts February 6th and the Illinois Primary is on March 17, 2020.