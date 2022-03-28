PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – Republicans in the General Assembly voted against a bill last week that will pay off billions of dollars in state debt.
On Monday, they pressed their complaints that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were not used to fully retire debt in the state’s unemployment insurance fund.
“Thirty-one other states have already used this ARPA money to completely solve their trust fund deficits,” said State Sen. Win Stoller (R-Peoria).
Democrats in the legislature used ARPA funds to infuse $2.7 billion into the unemployment trust fund. Another $1.8 billion still remains unpaid. The massive bill also paid down pension debt, paid old employee health bills and helped prop up a failing college savings program.
State Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea) stated in recent days lawmakers worked with both business and labor interests to come up with last weeks bill. The sides are working together again to try and develop additional legislation to pay the remaining debt with a bond issue. Hoffman pointed to Democrats working together to come up with a compromise while Republicans refused to put any votes on the measure.
“Unfortunately, the Republicans decided to turn their back on labor and voted against it,” Hoffman said.
