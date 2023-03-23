SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Central Illinois Republican lawmakers are facing the same problem in the legislature they have faced for years. Democrats have the majority and the GOP feels their bills are not being debated and voted on.
“It looks to me like this General Assembly is doing a real good job of completely destroying the state of Illinois,” complained State Rep. Chris Miller, (R-Oakland), at the State Capitol on Thursday.
Miller and a handful of other downstate Republicans call themselves the Freedom Caucus. Like their counterparts in the U.S. House, they tend to have hard right viewpoints.
Bills they say they want passed but can’t get through deal with slashing property, gas, income and corporate taxes. They are also demanding a reversal of climate change legislation enacted by Democrats in recent legislative sessions.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.