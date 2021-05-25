Decatur, Ill (WAND) – State Rep. Dan Caulkins, (D) Decatur, has not seen a proposed budget for the fiscal 2022 budget starting July 1st. No Republican has.
“I suspect we’ll get seven, eight thousand pages dumped on the desk Thursday and we’ll vote Friday or Saturday,” Caulkins told WAND News.
Illinois is trying to cleanup a $1.3 billion deficit and Caulkins is hopeful a budget proposal comes soon. Otherwise, lawmakers will likely be working into the Memorial Day weekend. It’s business as usual for the Illinois General Assembly which has a long, rich history of waiting until the very last minute to vote on a budget.
“We have no idea what’s in the budget. It’s being done behind closed doors,” Caulkins said. “We’re hearing all kinds of rumors about taking funds away from cities and counties. Businesses are being threatened with removing tax incentives.”
Lawmakers face a May 31st deadline to complete and pass a new budget.
