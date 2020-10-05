DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois House Republicans are pushing for their Democratic opponents to say before the election whether they support keeping Rep. Mike Madigan, (D-Chicago) as House Speaker.
Rep. Deanna Mazzochi, (R-Elmhurst) and other members of the House GOP want to get on record which Democratic lawmakers are supporting Madigan remaining Speaker in January. The lawmakers also referred to Madigan several times as Public Official A which federal prosecutors labeled him in charging documents involving a Commonwealth Edison bribery scheme.
It is unlikely many Democrats will commit at this point since Madigan controls the funds for Democratic candidates running for the House on Nov. 3. Madigan has not been charged in the case.
