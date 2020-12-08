Decatur, Il (WAND) – Two Republican lawmakers are pushing for changes to the state constitution that will make it easier for “corrupt” politicians to be recalled by voters.
Three proposed constitutional amendments are being pushed by Sen. Jason Barickman, (R) Bloomington and Rep. Mark Batnick, (R) Plainfield. For the amendments to go on the ballot they will have to be initiated through the General Assembly or a voter petition initiative.
The first amendment will allow voters to carry out recalls of the Governor, statewide officeholders, Speaker of the House, Senate President and Auditor General. The second amendment would allow the recall of members of the legislature. The third will allow recalls of local officials. All three amendments would require 60% of the vote to pass.
If a politician is recalled they would not be allowed to run for that position again for ten years.
