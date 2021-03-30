Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Republican lawmakers are floating a proposal that would put legislative redistricting into the hands of a board appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court.
The People’s Independent Maps Act (SB 1325) would take the remapping process and put it in the hands of a 16-member board appointed by the court. GOP lawmakers say the board would be diverse and bipartisan.
Drawing new legislative district boundaries is required every ten years. Democrats have controlled the mapping process since 2001. It has given Democrats an iron clad hold on both the Illinois House and Senate since that time. With Democrats in control of both legislative chambers and the Governors office it is likely they will continue to hold power for another decade.
“People who live five blocks away from me their State Representative (Sue Scherer) lives in Decatur,” said State Representative Tim Butler (R) Springfield. “That doesn’t make any sense.”
It is unlikely the Democratic leadership would be willing to give up their control of the process. Republicans say they believe there are a number of Democrats who would be willing to vote for the court appointed board.
