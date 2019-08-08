DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and Acting Director Erin Guthrie are celebrating Mueller Water Products, Inc.'s announcement of plans to bring a state-of-the-art foundry to Decatur.
The new foundry will let Mueller increase production capacity.
“Manufacturing has been a cornerstone of Illinois’ economy for decades, and Mueller has long played a significant role in our state’s success in the industry,” said Governor Pritzker. “With this renewed investment in the Decatur community, Mueller proves that Illinois has the skilled workforce and resources that businesses need to grow and thrive in our state.”
The foundry will employ up to 250 people and will be one of the largest finished goods brass foundries in the world.
Mueller’s Decatur operations currently make products and parts for valves and hydrants.
“Mueller has been a major job creator and contributor to Illinois’ manufacturing industry for over 100 years. Thanks to Governor Pritzker’s ongoing commitment to supporting the business community and providing them with the tools they need to grow, Mueller will be able to expand their presence in Decatur and create earning opportunities for the next generation of working people,” said Erin Guthrie, Acting Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The foundry will be built at 2700 N. Jasper St.
"Mueller is committed to continuing to build and strengthen our American manufacturing footprint," said Scott Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mueller. "Mueller has been in Decatur since the very beginning, and we are proud of the products that are built by our employees there. The new Decatur foundry is part of a multi-year project that will modernize our facility and provide operational efficiencies that will directly benefit our customers, employees and the local community. We look forward to continued work with the EDC and the city of Decatur."
"We greatly appreciate Mueller for selecting Decatur for this exciting project," says Ryan McCrady, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County. "Mueller has been a community partner since its founding in 1857, and their nearly 600 employees are a true representation of our community's dedicated and high-quality workforce. This new foundry not only retains jobs in our community but will create jobs throughout the construction phase in Decatur and Macon County. The foundry will be the first of its kind to be built in the United Statesin generations."
Construction of the facility is expected to begin in Fall 2019.
"We applaud Mueller for making this investment in the Decatur community," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, City of Decatur. "This is another great example of growing our economy through our established business base, and we are thankful that Mueller chose Decatur for this new foundry."