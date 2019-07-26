SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker took action on 47 bills Friday.
Here is a list of all of the bills and when they go into effect:
Bill Number: HB 245
Description: Defines mobile carrying device and outlines requirements for operating one.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 424
Description: Supports parents who are limited English proficient during IEP meetings by establishing standards and competencies for bilingual language interpreters.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 456
Description: Provides that certain provisions concerning municipal waste incineration emission standards do not apply to industrial incineration facilities that do not burn solid waste.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 910
Description: Allows the Aurora Public Library to change to an elected board of trustees is approved by a referendum of the Aurora City Council.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1554
Description: Creates the Quad Cities Outsourcing Prevention Task Force.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2103
Description: Allows water reclamation districts to lease unneeded land for 50 years.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2123
Description: Requires food products containing sesame to be labeled as such.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2135
Description: Removes the statute of limitations for criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, or aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 2177
Description: Allows high schools to award a diploma to students who left high school to serve in the military and made the ultimate sacrifice.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2189
Description: Clarifies that genetic testing includes direct-to-consumer commercial general testing and prohibits companies from sharing any genetic test information or other personally identifiable information about a consumer with any health or life insurance company without written consent from the consumer.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 2205
Description: Requires Chicago Public Schools to publish a financial report on a school closure 8 months after notice is given about the school action.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2209
Description: Requires property tax bills to include a list of each TIF district in which the property is located and the dollar amount of tax allocated to each TIF district.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2256
Description: Amends the Emancipation of Minors Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2287
Description: Allows a civil action to commence within 10 years of certain offenses.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2019
Bill Number: HB 2296
Description: Prohibits waste haulers from knowingly mixing lead-acid batteries with recyclable material or mix a rechargeable battery with material intended for collection by a hauler as a recyclable material.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2308
Description: Enables the court to impose a no-contact provision between the defendant and the victim while the defendant is in pretrial detention.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 2473
Description: Allows a fire district to use a joint purchasing program for expenditures over $20,000.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2489
Description: Requires the Secretary of State to provide each county collector a quarterly report of the transfer of title of mobile homes.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2491
Description: Creates a pilot project to attract a new manufacturing facility that will use pyrolysis or gasification to turn non-recyclable plastic waste into useful products.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 2601
Description: Changes the conservation easement law to allow amendments or modifications through written instrument and outlines requirements and gives local governments the authority to grant a conservation right.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2650
Description: Requires IEPA to prioritize part of its capitalization grant for federally authorized set-aside activities for supporting disadvantaged communities and utilities throughout Illinois in building their capacity for sustainable and equitable water management.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 2652
Description: Provides that references to the International Code Council's International Energy Conservation Code include published supplements adopted by the Capital Development Board.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2764
Description: Provides that Pollution Control Board-required manifests for the shipment of nonhazardous special waste shall consist of forms prescribed by IEPA, rather than those required by U.S. EPA.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2934
Description: Allows a summons and petition to be left with a person residing in the person's usual residence rather than only with a family member.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 2935
Description: Provides that counsel appointed for the minor and any indigent party shall appear at all stages of the trial court proceeding, and the appointment shall continue through the permanency hearings and termination of parental rights proceedings subject to withdrawal, vacating of appointment or substitution.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 2936
Description: Makes technical changes regarding the state’s whistleblower funds, which is an initiative of GOMB’s Budgeting for Results Commission.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2940
Description: Reduces mandates to various state agencies, which is an initiative of GOMB’s Budgeting for Results Commission.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3143
Description: Codifies the process for which all counties other than Cook County can transition between an elected or appointed position of county assessor or county supervisors of assessments.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3446
Description: Allows a disabled Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) employee to qualify for disability benefits if they have allowable interruption in service with a different employer.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3462
Description: Promotes hunting safety by allowing school districts to offer students a course on the subject.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2019
Bill Number: HB 3554
Description: Modernizes the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Systems Act to allow license renewal notices to be sent electronically.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 3580
Description: Expands the use of certificates of good conduct for eligible offenders in DOC and DJJ to not just employment bar, but also occupational or housing bar.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 3587
Description: Strengthens DCFS’ post-adoption policy and programs.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 3604
Description: Exempts the future David M. Rubenstein Forum at the University of Chicago from a local referendum preventing the sale of alcoholic beverages.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: HB 3667
Description: Allows flexibility for the Department of Agriculture to set the number of racing days at the State Fair.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3668
Description: Amends the egg temperature requirements in the Illinois Egg and Egg Products Act to reflect the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Final Rule on Prevention of Salmonella in shell eggs.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3701
Description: Makes several clarifying and technical changes that will improve the effective operations of the Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ).
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 109
Description: Authorizes long-term care residential facilities to allow home monitoring in rooms or buildings where only dementia patients reside.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 117
Description: Expands how a school district may provide notice to former students or their parents prior to destroying student records.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 167
Description: Specifies that dentists can perform telehealth and provides patient safety to ensure the dentist is educated in cardiac life support.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 182
Description: Promotes the opportunity for a patient's wishes to be known in all of the health care settings the patient may encounter.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2020
Bill Number: SB 209
Description: Establishes a new timeline and additional requirements for school districts to withdraw from a joint agreement with other school districts surrounding the provision of special education services.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 556
Description: Provides that every single-occupancy bathroom in a public building will be labeled as all-gender.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1743
Description: Enhances feedback from youth in foster care to the Department of Children and Family Services.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1808
Description: Creates interagency framework to assist youth that are aging out of DCFS with educational, emotional and housing support.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 2026
Description: Alters the process by which the state applies for certain federal waivers.
Action: Veto
Note: See attached veto message.