Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Governor Pritzker is taking his plan to provide $1 billion in family relief directly to the checkout lanes of a grocery store. The governor saying a one-year suspension of the state tax on groceries will save taxpayers $360 million.
“Eggs, milk, veggies, beef. Across the board nutritious food is more expensive,” the governor told reporters at a Jewel/Osco. “I’m asking the General Assembly to work with me to cut the state tax on groceries this coming fiscal year.”
Suspending the grocery tax is one of three components to adjust taxes for the 2023 fiscal year starting July 1, 2022. The governor is looking for a one-time property tax rebate and a one-year suspension of an increase in the state gasoline tax.
The legislature plans to have a new budget crafted by early April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.