(WAND) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is starting sandbagging operations to help communities along the Illinois River with flood fighting efforts.
The National Weather Service is forecasting major river flooding over the next several days for portions of the Illinois River. Moderate to minor flooding is also predicted along nine other rivers in Illinois.
To supplement the local efforts, Governor JB Pritzker has activated nearly 60 Illinois National Guard soldiers for State Active Duty to assist with the state’s response efforts.
Four counties have declared local disaster declarations. Governor Pritzker has issued a state disaster proclamation for Grundy, Pike, Scott and Morgan counties.
The declaration will make sure communities get state help.
“I have directed all agencies in my administration to doing everything possible to help local communities prepare for and respond to the potential flood risks presented in the current forecast,” said Governor Pritzker. “COVID-19 has altered every facet of our lives, and that includes how we respond to emergencies or disasters. Our public safety agencies are working together to provide guidelines that limit potential exposures and keep everyone safe.”
All Illinois National Guardsmen will be tested for COVID-19 before deplying into the local communities. They will also be issued personal protective equipment to use while working in conditions where they cannot social distance.
According to the National Weather Service, the Illinois River at Meredosia is projected to reach major flood stage (24ft) on Saturday morning and continue to rise through mid-week. Without additional flood protective measures, several levees can overtop and roads can flood near the river. In Meredosia, the village’s 980 residents could be in danger of losing their homes or even lives.
“Flooding kills more people each year than tornadoes, hurricanes or lightning,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “In the coming days, flash flooding will be a concern as we see additional precipitation fall on already saturated soils. Now is the time to take actions to protect your family and property from potential flooding.”
The Department of Corrections has initiated sandbags operations at three facilities: Jacksonville, Mt. Sterling and Pittsfield. These facilities are currently free of COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be delivering truckloads of sand and filled sandbags to the affected areas. All drivers have been instructed to wear appropriate PPE while working in a flood operation environment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
