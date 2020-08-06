(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced $103.5 million infrastructure improvements at 15 community colleges across the state.
Local colleges receiving funding include Danville Area Community College in Danville and Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield.
Danville Area Community College will get $2.3 million to remodel 32,500 square feet of space at the Clock Tower Center, a building from the early 1900s and for rehabilitation of the Ornamental Horticultural Building, including additions to the greenhouse.
Lincoln Land Community College is getting $3.8 million to renovate and expand the student services center in Menard Hall.
